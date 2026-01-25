Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers" - Zelenskyy

Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "Oreshniks", and operators of Russian jet "Shaheds" are operating against Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Operators of Russian jet "Shaheds" are operating against Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. Communication for strikes is maintained from the territory of Belarus. Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "Oreshniks". Belarusian industry works for the Russian war, and trade ties help Putin buy components needed to build a threat against all of us in Europe. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, that is why it is important for Europe not to lose any of the peoples who live in freedom.

That is why it is critical for Europe not to lose time. That is why all of us in Europe must work every day for a strong Europe. - the President summarized.

