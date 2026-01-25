Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers" - Zelenskyy

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
12:24 PM • 3184 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 6050 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
10:05 AM • 7914 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 11074 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 23035 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 41413 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 33865 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 41822 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39421 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 49407 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.9m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Freezing temperatures in the US: Three people die in New YorkJanuary 25, 04:08 AM • 8810 views
Trump announces ground strikes against drug cartels in any Latin American countryJanuary 25, 04:33 AM • 5984 views
Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agencyJanuary 25, 05:15 AM • 7544 views
Partisans destroyed an occupiers' vehicle with valuable cargo in Bryansk, RussiaVideoJanuary 25, 05:46 AM • 5036 views
"Deterring Russia": NATO creates a robotic zone on the borders with Russia and BelarusJanuary 25, 06:15 AM • 4412 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 79186 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 92355 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 104024 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 97699 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 98629 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Klymenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 18050 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 18320 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 34921 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 35496 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 48407 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Social network
Fox News

Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is using Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world. Russian "Shahed" operators are targeting Ukraine, including from Belarusian territory.

Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers" - Zelenskyy

Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "Oreshniks", and operators of Russian jet "Shaheds" are operating against Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Operators of Russian jet "Shaheds" are operating against Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus. Communication for strikes is maintained from the territory of Belarus. Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "Oreshniks". Belarusian industry works for the Russian war, and trade ties help Putin buy components needed to build a threat against all of us in Europe.

- Zelenskyy stated.

NATO Secretary General: Russia uses Oreshnik missiles to weaken support for Ukraine12.01.26, 17:02 • 3519 views

According to him, that is why it is important for Europe not to lose any of the peoples who live in freedom.

That is why it is critical for Europe not to lose time. That is why all of us in Europe must work every day for a strong Europe.

- the President summarized.

Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus - Zelenskyy25.01.26, 15:25 • 752 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine