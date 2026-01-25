$43.170.00
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
11:02 AM • 4758 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
10:05 AM • 6990 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 10657 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 22654 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 41116 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 33729 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 41725 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 39351 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 49302 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Lukashenka's white spitz has been granted more rights than the people of Belarus. He also emphasized that Belarus's dependence on Moscow has become more dangerous for everyone.

Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus - Zelenskyy

The white Spitz of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka has more rights than the people of Belarus. This was emphasized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who added that Belarus's dependence on Moscow has become "more dangerous for everyone," reports UNN.

For now, Lukashenka's white Spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus, unfortunately. There was a chance in 2020 to change this, and I am sure there will be another chance. But back then, there was simply not enough support for Belarusians, and now we all feel how much more difficult, how much more expensive, how much more dangerous it has become for everyone due to Belarus's dependence on Moscow. A dependence that is not diminishing 

- Zelenskyy stated.

He also emphasized that Russian jet "Shahed" operators are attacking Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus.

Communication for strikes is maintained from the territory of Belarus. Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers." Belarusian industry works for the Russian war, and trade ties help Putin buy components needed to build a threat against all of us in Europe 

- added the President.

According to him, that is why it is important for Europe not to lose any of the nations that live in freedom.

That is why it is critical for Europe not to waste time. That is why all of us in Europe must work every day for a strong Europe 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine