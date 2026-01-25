Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus - Zelenskyy

The white Spitz of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka has more rights than the people of Belarus. This was emphasized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who added that Belarus's dependence on Moscow has become "more dangerous for everyone," reports UNN.

For now, Lukashenka's white Spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus, unfortunately. There was a chance in 2020 to change this, and I am sure there will be another chance. But back then, there was simply not enough support for Belarusians, and now we all feel how much more difficult, how much more expensive, how much more dangerous it has become for everyone due to Belarus's dependence on Moscow. A dependence that is not diminishing - Zelenskyy stated.

He also emphasized that Russian jet "Shahed" operators are attacking Ukraine, including from the territory of Belarus.

Communication for strikes is maintained from the territory of Belarus. Russia uses Belarus as a testing ground to blackmail Europe and the world with "nutcrackers." Belarusian industry works for the Russian war, and trade ties help Putin buy components needed to build a threat against all of us in Europe - added the President.

According to him, that is why it is important for Europe not to lose any of the nations that live in freedom.

That is why it is critical for Europe not to waste time. That is why all of us in Europe must work every day for a strong Europe - Zelenskyy summarized.

