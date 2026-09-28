The European Commission called on EU countries to reduce gas and electricity consumption due to rising prices

The European Commission has called on EU countries to reduce gas and electricity consumption amid limited global supply and high energy prices. This is stated in a letter from Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen to EU ministers, seen by Politico, reports UNN.

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According to Jørgensen, reducing demand could become one of the main ways to curb further price increases. He called on countries to reduce gas and electricity consumption "to the extent necessary."

At the same time, the commissioner stressed that despite the difficult situation, there is currently no immediate threat to the security of energy supplies.

Gas reserves remain low

Europe's gas storage facilities are currently approximately 68% full — lower than the 71% recorded during the same period in 2021, on the eve of the large-scale energy crisis. Additional pressure is being caused by the war in Iran, which has disrupted global gas flows and heightened concerns about an expensive winter in Europe.

The EU's baseline target calls for storage facilities to be 90% full by the beginning of November. However, this year countries have been allowed to aim for 80% to avoid panic gas purchases and an additional price surge.

The European Commission is also urging governments to make any price-containment measures temporary and clearly targeted so that they do not encourage additional energy consumption.

Europe faces a struggle with Asia for liquefied natural gas amid record-low inventories