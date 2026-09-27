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The Russian strike on Sumy on September 27 claimed the lives of an elderly woman and a 16-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

Russia attacked Sumy with three guided aerial bombs: two people were killed and five others were injured. A family and children’s support center was damaged.

The Russian strike on Sumy on September 27 claimed the lives of an elderly woman and a 16-year-old girl

Two people were killed as a result of a Russian strike on Sumy on September 27. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The victims were an elderly woman and a 16-year-old girl.

The enemy attacked the city again with three guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes hit near the building of a family and children’s support center. The building was damaged. There were no visitors there at the time of the strike. Five more people were injured, including one child. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance

— the post reads.

As a reminder

On Sunday, September 27, as a result of an enemy attack in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, a service station caught fire in the capital, while in another district a man was killed when a non-residential building was hit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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