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EU was urged to ensure the availability of the European Eutelsat service for Ukraine following disruptions to Starlink

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Renew Europe called on the EU to provide Ukraine with access to GOVSATCOM and purchase satellite services from European operators. This came after restrictions on Starlink.

EU was urged to ensure the availability of the European Eutelsat service for Ukraine following disruptions to Starlink

The liberal political group in the European Parliament, Renew Europe, called on the European Commission and the Council of the EU to purchase satellite communications services from European providers for Ukraine after new Starlink restrictions reportedly disrupted Ukrainian military operations. Rapporteur reports, writes UNN.

Details

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, seen by the publication, the liberal group called for temporary access to the EU’s GOVSATCOM programme and procurement from Eutelsat, Hispasat and SES.

The group also called on EU governments to supply terminals to Ukrainian forces and accelerate the creation of the IRIS² satellite constellation in order to reduce dependence on non-European operators.

"When IRIS² was launched in 2023, Renew Europe warned against relying on Elon Musk’s whims for such critical capabilities," the letter said.

Behind the scenes in Europe, plans to push out Starlink are being discussed - media14.10.26, 14:37 • 18819 views

The call came after reports of Starlink restrictions for Ukraine.

As Bloomberg noted on October 15, "normal service for Starshield internet terminals used by the Ukrainian military appears to have been restored." "Starshield operations have been restored, and the Defence Ministry in Kyiv continues negotiations with the United States over the reasons for the restriction of previous service," Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the issue is confidential. 

Previously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the FT about the lifting of the ban on strikes against Russian oil refineries. He also said that Moscow had violated the energy truce.

Julia Shramko

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