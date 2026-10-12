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"The EU paid Russia $250 billion for energy" — Trump tried to justify the diesel deal with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Donald Trump said that the European Union had paid Russia $250 billion for energy. He also defended the authorization of Russian diesel exports.

"The EU paid Russia $250 billion for energy" — Trump tried to justify the diesel deal with the Russian Federation

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the European Union had paid Russia 250 billion dollars for energy and added that he had made the "right choice" by allowing the Russian Federation to export diesel fuel to global markets, UNN reports.

"The European Union paid Russia 250 billion dollars for energy, and the fake media do not even want to come close to this topic. I made the right choice in favor of the American people — America First, always!" Trump wrote on his social network.

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Vladimir Putin for the agreements on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States.

In response, influential U.S. Democratic senators sharply criticized President Donald Trump's decision to allow the sale of Russian diesel fuel on the global market for six months.

Also, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the United States conclude a diesel deal with Ukraine rather than with the Russian Federation.

To remind you

Criticism within the U.S. Republican Party is intensifying over President Donald Trump's decision to allow the supply of Russian diesel fuel.

Antonina Tumanova

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