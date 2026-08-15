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The EU is ready to deploy the Copernicus satellite system to assist Indonesia following the earthquake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

The European Union has offered Indonesia the use of the Copernicus satellite system for mapping and search-and-rescue operations following a magnitude 7.7 earthquake. At least 38 people were killed by the disaster, which occurred on August 15 near the island of Flores.

The EU is ready to deploy the Copernicus satellite system to assist Indonesia following the earthquake
Illustrative photo

The European Union is ready to provide Indonesia with satellite data and the Copernicus system’s mapping capabilities to support search-and-rescue operations following a magnitude 7.7 earthquake. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to von der Leyen, the EU is ready to use Copernicus capabilities to assist rescuers working in areas affected by the disaster. The satellite observation system can provide data for mapping territories, assessing the scale of destruction, and organizing search operations.

Indonesia, we stand with you

- the President of the European Commission said.

Copernicus is a European Earth observation system that uses satellite and other data to monitor natural disasters and emergencies. Its information can help rescue services identify the worst-affected areas and assess changes in the terrain.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck near the island of Flores in Indonesia on August 15. According to Indonesian authorities, at least 38 people were killed in the disaster, and rescue operations are ongoing.

The European Commission has already used Copernicus to assist people affected by natural disasters. In particular, this week the EU allocated €2.1 million to Colombia following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake and deployed the satellite monitoring system to assess the consequences of the disaster.

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 3815.08.26, 15:38 • 1966 views

Stepan Haftko

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