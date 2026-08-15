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The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 38

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3304 views

At least 38 people were killed and 13 others injured in a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in eastern Indonesia. Rescuers cannot reach the Nagekeo area because of landslides and disrupted communications.

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 38
Photo: Reuters

At least 38 people were killed as a result of a magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck eastern Indonesia on the morning of August 15, while 13 others were injured. Indonesian officials reported this, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

The earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks. Following the main tremor, tsunami waves less than 1 meter high were recorded in several areas of the country. The tsunami warning was canceled approximately three hours after the earthquake.

As of 15:00 (10:00 Kyiv time — ed.), 38 fatalities had been registered; two people sustained serious injuries, and 11 suffered minor injuries

— said Suharyanto, head of Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management.

According to him, about 2,000 people evacuated to safer areas. People remain trapped in buildings in the affected areas, while several roads have been blocked by landslides.

Rescuers cannot reach the area closest to the epicenter

In the port city of Maumere on Flores Island, rescuers found 20 dead people, 6 injured people, and 2 people under the rubble. At the same time, rescue teams have still been unable to reach Nagekeo, the area located closest to the epicenter.

Earthquake in Indonesia: at least 20 people dead15.08.26, 11:19 • 3504 views

Communications signals in Nagekeo were disrupted, while attempts to reach the area by car were blocked by landslides. Another rescue team tried to get there by ferry.

Strong tremors were also felt in the provinces of East and West Nusa Tenggara, as well as in parts of South Sulawesi. According to local residents, the earthquake lasted about a minute in some areas.

Indonesia is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire — a seismically active region where tectonic plates meet and earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur regularly. In 1992, the area was already hit by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that caused significant destruction.

Powerful earthquake struck Indonesia - at least five people dead15.08.26, 08:49 • 7597 views

Stepan Haftko

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