EU approved its largest sanctions expansion against Russia, targeting the Russian military-industrial complex — Kallas

The European Union has approved the introduction of new sanctions against Russia. This is the bloc’s largest expansion of its sanctions list, targeting Russia’s defense industry, including Russia’s production of ballistic weapons. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reported this on X on October 12, UNN writes.

EU foreign ministers have just approved the addition of nearly 1,600 new entities to the sanctions list, targeting Russia’s military-industrial complex. This is the largest expansion of our sanctions list since the beginning of Russia’s war - Kallas reported.

She emphasized that "Europe is once again demonstrating a united front."

"More than half are linked to the ballistic missile production chain. We are making it significantly more difficult, slower, and more expensive for Russia to produce the weapons it uses to kill Ukrainians," the EU foreign policy chief emphasized.

Kallas: the "energy truce" must go beyond oil refineries, as this benefits the Russians