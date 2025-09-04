The enemy launched 4 missile and 63 air strikes per day: 180 combat engagements recorded - General Staff

$41.360.01
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 4202 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenance
September 3, 05:28 PM • 23260 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 29305 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 28740 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 51482 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 24749 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 25823 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23186 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25441 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 50744 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 8416 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 4202 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 19291 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 51483 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 37300 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 50745 views
The enemy launched 4 missile and 63 air strikes per day: 180 combat engagements recorded - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Over the past day, 180 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 63 air strikes, using 28 missiles and 118 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers also carried out 5088 shellings, involving 6104 kamikaze drones.

The enemy launched 4 missile and 63 air strikes per day: 180 combat engagements recorded - General Staff

Over the past day, 180 combat engagements were recorded: Russians launched 4 missile and 63 air strikes, used 28 missiles, and dropped 118 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also carried out 5088 shellings, including 25 from multiple rocket launcher systems. 6104 kamikaze drones were used.

The enemy launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya, Veselyanka of Zaporizhzhia region and Olhivka of Kherson region.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 252 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces stopped 11 enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six attacks by the invaders. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Zahryzove and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 41 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Torske, Serebryanka and in the direction of Novyi Myr, Shandryholove, Drobycheve, Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Serebryanka, Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were seven combat engagements. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Pazeno and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka and towards Pleshchiivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 55 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Zapovitne, Zatyshok, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove and in the direction of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Filiya.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Kamyshivakha and in the direction of Ivanivka, Novomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made two attempts to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped an enemy attack in the direction of the settlement of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of September 3, the occupiers lost 840 soldiers and 22 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,085,410 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Siversk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk