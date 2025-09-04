The enemy launched 4 missile and 63 air strikes per day: 180 combat engagements recorded - General Staff

Over the past day, 180 combat engagements were recorded: Russians launched 4 missile and 63 air strikes, used 28 missiles, and dropped 118 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also carried out 5088 shellings, including 25 from multiple rocket launcher systems. 6104 kamikaze drones were used.

The enemy launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Bilohirya, Veselyanka of Zaporizhzhia region and Olhivka of Kherson region.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropped a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 252 artillery shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces stopped 11 enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six attacks by the invaders. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Zahryzove and towards Kupyansk, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 41 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Torske, Serebryanka and in the direction of Novyi Myr, Shandryholove, Drobycheve, Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Serebryanka, Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were seven combat engagements. The enemy tried to advance towards the settlements of Pazeno and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka and towards Pleshchiivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 55 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Zapovitne, Zatyshok, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove and in the direction of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Filiya.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Kamyshivakha and in the direction of Ivanivka, Novomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made two attempts to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped an enemy attack in the direction of the settlement of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of September 3, the occupiers lost 840 soldiers and 22 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,085,410 people.