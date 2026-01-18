$43.180.08
The Diplomat

The enemy has been continuously terrorizing Zaporizhzhia for the third day: there are wounded and damaged infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Zaporizhzhia and the district have been under continuous enemy attacks for the third day. Two people were wounded, and houses and infrastructure were damaged.

The enemy has been continuously terrorizing Zaporizhzhia for the third day: there are wounded and damaged infrastructure

For the third day in a row, the enemy has been continuously terrorizing Zaporizhzhia and the district. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, two people were wounded, and houses, non-residential buildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged, UNN reports.

Details

According to Fedorov, the Russians are trying to exhaust the residents of the region with constant alarms and attacks.

Today, as a result of enemy drone attacks in the Zaporizhzhia district, two people were wounded - an 86-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man. Houses, non-residential buildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged there. In two apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia, windows were blown out due to the fall of an enemy UAV.

- reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Fedorov also added that all services are working at the sites of the strikes, and the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Antonina Tumanova

Zaporizhzhia