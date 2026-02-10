Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The economy of the aggressor country is entering the deepest crisis phase in the last two decades. Analysts are increasingly comparing the current situation to the delayed crisis of the late Soviet Union, reports UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, this may force the Kremlin to radically revise its economic policy, which has been shaped since the early 2000s.

The results of 2025 showed a sharp slowdown in industrial growth, a record budget deficit, and significant financial losses in the real sector. This refers to the exhaustion of the state capitalism model, which relied on massive budget injections. - the statement reads.

The Foreign Intelligence Service also added: a key signal of the crisis was the practical halt of industrial growth. For example, if in 2023-2024 industrial production grew by 4-6%, then in the eleven months of 2025, the increase was only 0.8%.

The decline in dynamics in the manufacturing industry is most indicative. Freight transportation by "RZD", which fell to a 16-year low, indicates both export problems and a cooling domestic market. The financial condition of private enterprises is also rapidly deteriorating. A separate factor of instability was the rapid degradation of the budget situation. The deficit of the federal budget of the Russian Federation in 2025 increased to 5.65 trillion rubles, exceeding even the level of the COVID-19 year 2020. - reported the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate published data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine.