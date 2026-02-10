$43.030.02
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 18260 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 28592 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 26257 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 24708 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 21302 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 18998 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 19933 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 30256 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 48660 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Popular news
MrBeast's Beast Industries acquires fintech startup StepFebruary 10, 01:19 AM • 5034 views
A24's highest-grossing film: Timothée Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" tops global box officeFebruary 10, 02:57 AM • 3774 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weaponsFebruary 10, 04:59 AM • 16540 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhoto06:01 AM • 10592 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideo08:49 AM • 10041 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 28223 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 36339 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 74416 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 95928 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 111053 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 13923 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 15723 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 16023 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 42307 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 44510 views
The economy of the aggressor country is repeating the scenario of the late USSR - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The Russian economy is experiencing its deepest crisis in 20 years, which may force the Kremlin to reconsider its economic policy. By the end of 2025, a sharp slowdown in industrial growth and a record budget deficit were recorded.

The economy of the aggressor country is repeating the scenario of the late USSR - intelligence
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The economy of the aggressor country is entering the deepest crisis phase in the last two decades. Analysts are increasingly comparing the current situation to the delayed crisis of the late Soviet Union, reports UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, this may force the Kremlin to radically revise its economic policy, which has been shaped since the early 2000s.

The results of 2025 showed a sharp slowdown in industrial growth, a record budget deficit, and significant financial losses in the real sector. This refers to the exhaustion of the state capitalism model, which relied on massive budget injections.

- the statement reads.

The Foreign Intelligence Service also added: a key signal of the crisis was the practical halt of industrial growth. For example, if in 2023-2024 industrial production grew by 4-6%, then in the eleven months of 2025, the increase was only 0.8%.

The decline in dynamics in the manufacturing industry is most indicative. Freight transportation by "RZD", which fell to a 16-year low, indicates both export problems and a cooling domestic market. The financial condition of private enterprises is also rapidly deteriorating. A separate factor of instability was the rapid degradation of the budget situation. The deficit of the federal budget of the Russian Federation in 2025 increased to 5.65 trillion rubles, exceeding even the level of the COVID-19 year 2020.

- reported the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate published data on 21 Russian enterprises involved in the development and production of unmanned systems that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine