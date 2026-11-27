The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rates for Friday, November 27, according to which the hryvnia strengthened against major foreign currencies. The Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar recorded the most notable declines among them. This is evidenced by the NBU’s official exchange rate data, UNN reports.

Details

The National Bank lowered the official dollar exchange rate by 16.56 kopecks compared with the previous banking day. The U.S. currency will cost UAH 45.1064, compared with UAH 45.2720 the day before.

The European currency also declined in value. The official euro exchange rate fell by 4.04 kopecks to UAH 49.4942.

Official exchange rates for November 27

- 1 U.S. dollar – UAH 45.11;

- 1 euro – UAH 49.49;

- 1 Polish zloty – UAH 11.05;

- 1 British pound sterling – UAH 59.12;

- 1 Swiss franc – UAH 54.10;

- 1 Czech koruna – UAH 2.02.

How exchange rates changed over the month

Over the past 30 days, the hryvnia strengthened against the U.S. and European currencies. During this period, the official dollar exchange rate fell from UAH 45.5923 to UAH 45.1064, while the euro rate fell from UAH 50.7666 to UAH 49.4942.

Over the same period, the Polish zloty fell by almost 48 kopecks, from UAH 11.5261 to UAH 11.0479.

It should be taken into account that the National Bank’s official exchange rate serves as a benchmark for the foreign exchange market, while commercial banks and exchange offices set their own rates for buying and selling foreign currencies.

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