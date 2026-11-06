Death toll from Russia’s airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 53

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia district on November 2 has risen to 53 people. Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Artem Semikin reported this on social media on November 6, UNN writes.

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha on November 2 has reached 53. Search-and-rescue operations have been ongoing at the site of the tragedy for the fifth day - Semikin wrote.

The State Emergency Service noted that despite the difficult conditions and the constant threat of repeated Russian strikes, search-and-rescue operations are continuing.

Additional information

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. As a result of the enemy strikes, the premises of an educational institution, an outbuilding, and vehicles were damaged. The prosecutor's office reported that people were trapped under the rubble.

As Semikin reported, the enemy treacherously attacked the settlement precisely when people were receiving humanitarian aid at the community center. It was a targeted, combined attack. The Russians carried out at least nine strikes. First, they dropped FAB-500 guided aerial bombs. Then they used a FAB-3000. The FAB-3000 is a three-ton aerial bomb containing almost one and a half tons of explosives. Such weapons are used to destroy powerful concrete fortifications and bunkers. After a direct hit, the concrete structure of the underground center collapsed. Ordinary people were there at that moment. They had come for assistance.

The underground space that the Russians struck was used not as a community resilience center, but as a humanitarian aid distribution point for local residents. Until February 2026, an "underground" school operated there. However, in February, the educational process in the space was suspended, and children no longer visited it for classes.

Russia’s strike on Komyshuvakha is one of the largest since the start of Russian invasion: region declared three days of mourning