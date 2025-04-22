$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36119 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55794 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81546 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134543 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109382 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221902 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113283 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84296 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68853 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The court extended the preventive measure for the former head of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group, Halushkin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4778 views

Pecherskyi Court of Kyiv extended the detention of General Yuriy Halushkin, who is accused of the failure of the defense of Kharkiv region. The preventive measure will be in effect until June 20.

The court extended the preventive measure for the former head of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group, Halushkin

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure for the former head of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group, General Yuriy Halushkin, in the case of the failure of the defense of the Kharkiv region in the form of detention for 60 days - until June 20, UNN reports.

Details

The SBI told UNN journalist that the court extended the preventive measure for Yuriy Halushkin until June 20.

Addition

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation reported on the detention of generals responsible for the failed defense of Kharkiv region during the Russian offensive in 2024.

According to the case materials, the defendants are a brigadier general who held the position of commander of the "Kharkiv" operational-tactical group (OTG), a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a colonel who previously headed the 415th battalion of this unit.

On January 21, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the former commander of the "Kharkiv" OTG, Yuriy Halushkin, in the form of detention for 2 months. The alternative was bail of 5 million hryvnias.

Later, Halushkin's bail was paid in the amount of five million hryvnias.

In April, the court did not change the preventive measure for Halushkin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
