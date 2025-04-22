The court extended the preventive measure for the former head of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group, Halushkin

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure for the former head of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group, General Yuriy Halushkin, in the case of the failure of the defense of the Kharkiv region in the form of detention for 60 days - until June 20, UNN reports.

Details

The SBI told UNN journalist that the court extended the preventive measure for Yuriy Halushkin until June 20.

Addition

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation reported on the detention of generals responsible for the failed defense of Kharkiv region during the Russian offensive in 2024.

According to the case materials, the defendants are a brigadier general who held the position of commander of the "Kharkiv" operational-tactical group (OTG), a lieutenant general who was the commander of the 125th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a colonel who previously headed the 415th battalion of this unit.

On January 21, the Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for the former commander of the "Kharkiv" OTG, Yuriy Halushkin, in the form of detention for 2 months. The alternative was bail of 5 million hryvnias.

Later, Halushkin's bail was paid in the amount of five million hryvnias.

In April, the court did not change the preventive measure for Halushkin.