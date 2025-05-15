$41.540.04
The composition of the Ukrainian negotiating group will be announced at the right time and in the right way - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

Ukraine will announce the composition of the negotiating group with Russia in a timely manner, so as not to give the Russian Federation unnecessary information reasons. The Russian delegation is represented by technical staff without independent opinion.

The composition of the Ukrainian negotiating group will be announced at the right time and in the right way - OP

The composition of the Ukrainian negotiating team for negotiations with Russia in Turkey will be announced at the right time and in the right way, so as not to create additional informational reasons for the Russian delegation. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

The composition of the Ukrainian negotiating team will be announced in the same way at the right time and in the right way, so as not to create additional informational reasons for the Russian delegation. When they arrive, when they come to the negotiations, then they will find out who is on our side, but on the Russian side, if you look at the composition of the delegation, it is technical staff, that is, people who do not have not just an independent opinion, they don't even have Putin's phone, I think

- said Leshchenko.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 15, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived at Ankara airport.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. The Russian delegation will be headed by Putin's assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation.

In response, Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that the level of the Russian delegation looks fake. Ukraine will consider further steps after a conversation with Turkish President Erdogan.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin did not take advantage of Zelenskyi's offer of negotiations, sending a low-level delegation to Turkey. Ukraine is ready for peace, but the ball is on Russia's side.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Serhiy Leshchenko
NATO
Istanbul
Ankara
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
