Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12328 views

Olena and Yulia Sosedka, co-founders of Concord Bank, will appeal the decision to close the case against Oleksandr Zyma. They were recognized as victims in the case of alleged abuse of power.

Lilia Podolyak

