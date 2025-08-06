Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka

Olena and Yulia Sosedka, co-founders of Concord Bank, which is in the process of liquidation, will appeal the investigator's decision to close the criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine. Olena Sosedka, who, along with her sister Yulia, was recognized as a victim in this case, told UNN in an exclusive comment.

Context

UNN learned from its own sources about the closure of criminal proceedings against Zyma, opened at the end of 2023 due to his alleged abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences. The criminal case concerned a letter from the National Bank of Ukraine to the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, signed by Oleksandr Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw lawsuits filed by Concord against the NBU. The document referred to four lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU, in which the bank demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias. These lawsuits were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concord and introduce a temporary administration there.

Olena Sosedka, co-founder of "JSC "AKB "Concord", stated that the National Bank of Ukraine ignored the proposals of Concord Bank's shareholders before its liquidation, and then, at the regulator's direction, they were deprived of the right to a fair trial. Later, Olena and Yulia Sosedka were recognized as victims in this criminal proceeding, which, according to lawyers, confirms that the bank's co-founders suffered damage.

Details

"Yes, indeed, the case was closed," Olena Sosedka noted.

According to her, the investigator did not explain the reasons for closing the criminal proceedings to either her or Yulia Sosedka, as victims.

According to Olena Sosedka, during the entire time the case was under investigation at the State Bureau of Investigation, and then at the Pechersk Police Department of Kyiv, investigative actions were practically not carried out.

We even had to demand through the court that we be recognized as victims. Only after that were Yulia and I interrogated. Then again, silence. - Olena Sosedka said.

She is convinced that to remain silent in the face of such a gross violation of their rights means to put up with impunity, which destroys trust in the entire justice system.

"I consider the closure of the case without interrogations, without investigative actions, with complete disregard for the rights of the victims, to be a contempt for the concept of justice. We will appeal the investigator's decision and demand a public and transparent investigation. Because if we remain silent today, tomorrow anyone can be in our place," Olena Sosedka emphasized.

Addendum

Human rights activists and experts emphasize that such inaction by pre-trial investigation bodies can be regarded as a form of sabotage, which allows officials to avoid responsibility.

It should be noted that even the Pechersk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv demanded that investigators intensify the investigation of criminal proceedings regarding the possible abuse of power or official position, which led to grave consequences by Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine.