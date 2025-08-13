The Ukrainian Defense Forces are gradually neutralizing the informational and military components of Russian propaganda regarding a breakthrough in Donetsk region, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was counting on before meeting with White House chief Donald Trump in Alaska, UNN writes, citing Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The informational component of Russian military actions in Donetsk region with a breakthrough, which Putin was counting on before meeting with Trump, as well as the military component, are gradually being neutralized by the efforts of the Defense Forces. - Kovalenko reported.

Addition

Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation "Dnipro" Viktor Tregubov reported that small Russian assault groups managed to infiltrate the first line of Ukrainian defense near Dobropillia. These groups are currently being pushed back and destroyed.

The Russian side demands that Ukraine cede strategically important unoccupied territory in the Donetsk region. This would allow Russia to gain more advantageous positions for a future offensive on the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that Donbas is a springboard for Russia's offensive, and its loss would open the way for further aggression. The issue of territories must be an integral part of security guarantees.