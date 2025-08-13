The Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the situation regarding the Russian breakthrough in Donbas

$41.430.02
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 12137 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 20965 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40771 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 25770 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 43747 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 06:18 AM • 54742 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33338 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 69551 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83865 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:48 AM • 40761 views
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40761 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
08:39 AM • 43740 views
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 43740 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:18 AM • 54739 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 05:43 PM • 69546 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
August 12, 04:50 PM • 44742 views
The Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the situation regarding the Russian breakthrough in Donbas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3384 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are neutralizing the informational and military components of Russian propaganda regarding the breakthrough in Donetsk region. Small Russian assault groups infiltrated the first line of defense near Dobropillia, but they are being pushed back and destroyed.

The Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the situation regarding the Russian breakthrough in Donbas

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are gradually neutralizing the informational and military components of Russian propaganda regarding a breakthrough in Donetsk region, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was counting on before meeting with White House chief Donald Trump in Alaska, UNN writes, citing Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The informational component of Russian military actions in Donetsk region with a breakthrough, which Putin was counting on before meeting with Trump, as well as the military component, are gradually being neutralized by the efforts of the Defense Forces.

- Kovalenko reported.

Addition

Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation "Dnipro" Viktor Tregubov reported that small Russian assault groups managed to infiltrate the first line of Ukrainian defense near Dobropillia. These groups are currently being pushed back and destroyed.

The Russian side demands that Ukraine cede strategically important unoccupied territory in the Donetsk region. This would allow Russia to gain more advantageous positions for a future offensive on the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that Donbas is a springboard for Russia's offensive, and its loss would open the way for further aggression. The issue of territories must be an integral part of security guarantees.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine