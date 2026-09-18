The Carpathians could become Europe’s energy hub: the investment portfolio has reached €40 billion

$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
03:58 PM • 18246 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 21306 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
01:49 PM • 13956 views
The number of officials and deputy ministers in Ukraine will be reviewed
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 19733 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 10:36 AM • 25058 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
September 18, 09:54 AM • 16927 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
September 18, 09:09 AM • 16071 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
September 18, 07:30 AM • 17494 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
September 18, 02:25 AM • 29907 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
September 17, 10:40 PM • 30420 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.6m/s
69%
752mm
Popular news
Scientists have discovered a new species of wild cat in BoliviaSeptember 18, 08:47 AM • 7172 views
The first summit of the "Carpathian Eight" C8 has begun in the CarpathiansVideoSeptember 18, 09:32 AM • 10560 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhotoSeptember 18, 09:40 AM • 20727 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 10646 views
"They abandoned their positions and left their equipment behind." Biletskyi's Third Corps paralyzed Russia's elite Rubicon unit04:05 PM • 8170 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhoto04:16 PM • 5470 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideo03:58 PM • 18229 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideo02:57 PM • 10731 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 21293 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:22 PM • 19726 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideo04:55 PM • 1754 views
Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in Spain02:49 PM • 6056 views
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 65732 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 69238 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 61570 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Nord Stream
Brent Crude

The Carpathians could become Europe’s energy hub: the investment portfolio has reached €40 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The Carpathian countries have combined around 100 projects into a portfolio worth nearly €40 billion. More than 50 agreements have been prepared for signing.

The Carpathians could become Europe’s energy hub: the investment portfolio has reached €40 billion

The countries of the Carpathian region have united their investment projects into a single business offering for the first time: within the framework of the Carpathian Integration Initiative, more than 50 agreements worth over €1 billion in total have already been prepared for signing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on September 18 during an international economic forum, UNN reports.

According to the head of state, the countries of the Carpathian macroregion have formed a joint portfolio of investment projects. Overall, around 100 business projects with a total value of almost €40 billion are presented as part of the initiative’s economic component.

For the first time, the Carpathian macroregion is presenting itself as a single market with a single investment portfolio. Also today, more than 50 agreements worth over €1 billion have been prepared for signing. And this is only the beginning 

- Zelenskyy said.

The Office of the President noted that around 550 business representatives are taking part in the economic component of the summit. The investment and trade agreements concern, in particular, energy, logistics, infrastructure, and cross-sectoral projects. According to the head of state, energy projects account for around half of the joint investment portfolio. These include the development of solar and wind generation, electricity storage systems, new interconnectors, as well as the use of Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities.

Zelenskyy also proposed creating a Carpathian wind energy cluster with a total capacity of 1.5 GW.

The Carpathians can become an energy supplier for the European Union, rather than merely a transit region. And this directly supports the European goal of energy independence from Russia 

- the Ukrainian leader stressed.

Energy  has become one of the key areas of the new Carpathian Integration Initiative. In the summit declaration, the countries also identified the development of electricity, heat, and gas infrastructure, renewable energy, distributed generation, energy storage systems, and cross-border networks among the areas of cooperation.

Context

On September 18, the first summit of the Carpathian Integration Initiative took place in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The new cooperation format is intended to unite Ukraine, Austria, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. The summit was attended, among others, by Romanian President Nicușor Dan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and representatives of Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. According to Kyiv’s vision, the format is intended to strengthen cooperation among the countries of the Carpathian region in the areas of energy, logistics, cross-border trade, the economy, and community development.

We remind you

A year-round mountain resort will be built in Ukraine for €140 million.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

EconomyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Electricity
Austria
Aleksandar Vučić
European Union
Serbia
Czech Republic
Donald Tusk
Romania
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland