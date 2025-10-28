The capital begins the heating season: heat will be supplied to homes from October 29

Kyiv will start the heating season in residential buildings on October 29. The gradual supply of heat was decided to start due to the decrease in temperature and in order to save energy. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

On October 29, Kyiv will start the heating season in residential buildings. In the matter of starting the heating period, the city took into account key factors - weather conditions, rational use of fuel, ensuring sanitary temperature parameters in buildings and reducing the load on the power grid. - the message says.

It is noted that the deployment of the heat supply system technologically requires up to 7 days. And, given the further decrease in temperature, the city authorities decided to start supplying heat to Kyiv residents' homes.

It is also reported that Kyiv started the heating season for hospitals, schools, kindergartens and other social institutions on October 3. According to the individual requests of their heads.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that heating in Ukraine will officially begin on October 28. He also noted that 70% of the funds needed to import gas have been found.

13 regions are already connecting to heat supply. More than 55% of social facilities, including kindergartens and educational institutions, are already connected to heat.