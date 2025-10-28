$42.070.07
10:50 AM • 5470 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15768 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 15523 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 15352 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 14910 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 14002 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 30839 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 25480 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13043 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47609 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
The capital begins the heating season: heat will be supplied to homes from October 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

Kyiv will start the heating season in the housing stock from October 29 due to lower temperatures and to save energy. The deployment of the heating system will take up to 7 days.

The capital begins the heating season: heat will be supplied to homes from October 29

Kyiv will start the heating season in residential buildings on October 29. The gradual supply of heat was decided to start due to the decrease in temperature and in order to save energy. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, writes UNN.

On October 29, Kyiv will start the heating season in residential buildings. In the matter of starting the heating period, the city took into account key factors - weather conditions, rational use of fuel, ensuring sanitary temperature parameters in buildings and reducing the load on the power grid.

- the message says.

It is noted that the deployment of the heat supply system technologically requires up to 7 days. And, given the further decrease in temperature, the city authorities decided to start supplying heat to Kyiv residents' homes.

It is also reported that Kyiv started the heating season for hospitals, schools, kindergartens and other social institutions on October 3. According to the individual requests of their heads.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that heating in Ukraine will officially begin on October 28. He also noted that 70% of the funds needed to import gas have been found.

13 regions are already connecting to heat supply. More than 55% of social facilities, including kindergartens and educational institutions, are already connected to heat.

Olga Rozgon

