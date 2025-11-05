The Cabinet of Ministers approved the state budget for 2026 for the second reading: the total volume of revenues will increase by UAH 27.8 billion

The Cabinet of Ministers has prepared the draft State Budget-2026 for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada. The total volume of revenues will increase by UAH 27.8 billion, and expenditures will also increase by UAH 33.6 billion. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The government has prepared the draft State Budget-2026 for the second reading in the Verkhovna Rada. All decisions in this document were developed in the context of the key budget priorities - security, defense, and social stability. The government directs the entire volume of its own revenues to the Defense Forces - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the government also provided for an increase in salaries for doctors and educators next year. The total volume of revenues will increase by UAH 27.8 billion. In particular, due to an increase in the corporate income tax rate for banks from 25% to 50%.

Expenditures will also increase - by UAH 33.6 billion. In particular, UAH 18.9 billion of these funds will replenish the reserve fund, and UAH 6.6 billion will go to a phased increase in salaries for school teachers and university and vocational college lecturers by 50% during the year.

Recall

The draft State Budget for 2026 was adopted in the first reading in the Verkhovna Rada.