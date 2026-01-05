The Cabinet of Ministers approved quotas for narcotic and psychotropic substances for 2026

$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
09:07 AM • 13712 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 30387 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 57892 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 72220 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 55662 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 61863 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 62250 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65190 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57671 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"
January 5, 03:29 AM • 14402 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA
January 5, 03:34 AM • 21417 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence
January 5, 03:44 AM • 25246 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country
04:20 AM • 21758 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez
05:49 AM • 20945 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
09:07 AM • 13712 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
January 2, 09:26 AM • 115364 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
January 1, 05:58 PM • 133733 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
January 1, 11:39 AM • 142119 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 277302 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM • 26877 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
January 4, 04:22 PM • 23371 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
January 4, 03:02 PM • 23447 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
January 3, 10:58 PM • 32826 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM • 79271 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved quotas for narcotic and psychotropic substances for 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

For the first time, quotas for medical cannabis-based substances have been determined, and the needs of the opioid substitution therapy program and codeine export have been taken into account.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved quotas for narcotic and psychotropic substances for 2026
The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the approval of quotas for the production, circulation, import and export of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for 2026. The decision was adopted in accordance with current legislation and Ukraine's international obligations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The approved quotas are aimed at meeting the needs of medicine, pharmaceutical production, science and education, preventing the leakage of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances into illicit trafficking, and fulfilling Ukraine's international obligations in accordance with the UN Conventions of 1961, 1971, and 1988. The approval of quotas is due not only to regulatory requirements, but also to the state of war and the increasing number of patients who need drugs with controlled substances, in particular military personnel with severe injuries.

For the first time, quotas for medical cannabis-based substances have been determined. They apply to imports for scientific activities, the production of medicines and finished products included in the State Register. Six such substances are currently registered in Ukraine, and another 18 are in the process of registration. The circulation of medical cannabis is monitored through the Unified Accounting, Registration and Control System.

Methadone quotas are formed taking into account the needs of the opioid substitution therapy program. As of November 2025, 29,112 patients were receiving treatment. Codeine quotas are determined taking into account domestic needs, exports, and possible demand growth.

The approval of quotas is an annual state measure to control the legal circulation of narcotic and psychotropic substances and complies with the UN Conventions of 1961, 1971, and 1988.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to extend restrictions on the export of timber and scrap metal until the end of 2026. This decision provides for a licensing regime with zero quotas to preserve strategic raw materials in Ukraine and direct them to the needs of domestic processing.

Alla Kiosak

