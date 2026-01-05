The Cabinet of Ministers approved quotas for narcotic and psychotropic substances for 2026

Photo: pixabay

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the approval of quotas for the production, circulation, import and export of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances for 2026. The decision was adopted in accordance with current legislation and Ukraine's international obligations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The approved quotas are aimed at meeting the needs of medicine, pharmaceutical production, science and education, preventing the leakage of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances into illicit trafficking, and fulfilling Ukraine's international obligations in accordance with the UN Conventions of 1961, 1971, and 1988. The approval of quotas is due not only to regulatory requirements, but also to the state of war and the increasing number of patients who need drugs with controlled substances, in particular military personnel with severe injuries. - the post says.

For the first time, quotas for medical cannabis-based substances have been determined. They apply to imports for scientific activities, the production of medicines and finished products included in the State Register. Six such substances are currently registered in Ukraine, and another 18 are in the process of registration. The circulation of medical cannabis is monitored through the Unified Accounting, Registration and Control System.

Methadone quotas are formed taking into account the needs of the opioid substitution therapy program. As of November 2025, 29,112 patients were receiving treatment. Codeine quotas are determined taking into account domestic needs, exports, and possible demand growth.

The approval of quotas is an annual state measure to control the legal circulation of narcotic and psychotropic substances and complies with the UN Conventions of 1961, 1971, and 1988.

