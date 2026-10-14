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The British prime minister said he would "try to restore relations" between Ukraine and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would try to improve relations between Ukraine and the United States. He also announced military and financial support for Kyiv.

The British prime minister said he would "try to restore relations" between Ukraine and the United States
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andy Burnham. Photo: Reuters

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said during a meeting with parliamentarians that he would "try to restore relations" between Ukraine and the United States, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey asked the head of government whether he agreed that the agreement between the United States and Russia on the supply of diesel fuel was "another shameful betrayal by Trump of the Ukrainian people and European security."

In response, Andy Burnham did not assess the actions of US President Donald Trump, stating that he wanted "to exercise caution in creating the conditions for bringing people back together."

Zelenskyy feels betrayed over the Trump–Putin deal14.10.26, 20:10 • 25851 view

According to Burnham, he will try to improve relations between the United States and Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently on an official visit to London, "will not leave the United Kingdom empty-handed."

According to Burnham, additional military and financial support for Ukraine will be arranged in the near future.

The British Prime Minister gave Zelenskyy a warm welcome at Downing Street 14.10.26, 18:58 • 12342 views

Antonina Tumanova

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