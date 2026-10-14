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Zelenskyy feels betrayed over the Trump–Putin deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17170 views

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is losing a strong partner because of Trump's deal with Putin. He also called on Musk to restore Starlink for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy feels betrayed over the Trump–Putin deal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he feels betrayed because of the deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding fuel supplies to the United States, noting that Ukraine is losing a strong partner. The Head of the Ukrainian State said this in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, reports UNN. 

Details

Answering a question about whether Zelenskyy would feel betrayed after Trump's deal with Putin, he replied: "Yes, indeed. Between us." 

"I mean, it's somewhat... more complicated than just my emotions or my feelings. Yes, it does not depend on me. Our country has to survive. It is a pity that we are losing a strong partner. So, this is my opinion, but it is not because of us," Zelenskyy said. 

He added that Ukraine cannot be weak, otherwise it will not survive. 

"We are not selling our country. Listen, for us this is not about business, this is simply our life, and this is our country, our home, our children, and this is very important to us. That is why it hurts when President Trump chooses one side, not our side. But we agree that he is in the middle, but if you are in the middle, you should remain in the middle, not on the wrong side. I think his advisers are mistaken. I do not know who is pushing him to the wrong side. This is the wrong side of history," Zelenskyy added. 

The President also appealed to Elon Musk to restore Starlink's operation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

"This is a major mistake. It will result in numerous human casualties. Therefore, my message to Elon Musk is that I very much hope this is only a mistake. Perhaps some serious technical problem, I do not know. But we are asking to restore its operation. And I think that would be fair and in the spirit of partnership," the President emphasized. 

As a reminder 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom for talks on security issues and strengthening Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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