The rapid increase in the number of dangerous incidents in the Black Sea is creating a risk of further escalation that could draw the United States and NATO into the war. CBS News reports, UNN writes.

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According to NATO military spokesperson Martin O'Donnell, fewer than 50 incidents were recorded in the Black Sea in 2025, whereas this year the number has risen to 400–500.

Since the beginning of 2026, at least 40 sailors have died in the Black Sea. By comparison, 25 sailors have died in the Strait of Hormuz during this period.

NATO countries are finding it increasingly difficult to control their maritime borders

The increase in the number of dangerous incidents is creating additional challenges for Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey. According to Romanian Navy Captain Mihai Iordache, the Romanian fleet lacks the personnel and equipment needed to counter modern threats.

Four years ago, we were prepared for a single drifting mine, but now we are facing dozens of drifting drones — Iordache noted.

According to CBS News, further escalation of the situation in the Black Sea increases the risk of a direct military confrontation involving NATO countries.

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