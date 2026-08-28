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The attempted arson attack on a drone factory in Slovakia targeted Skyeton: a Ukrainian is among those detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The suspects planned to set fire to the Skyeton factory in Slovakia; a Ukrainian is among those detained. There are no casualties or damage.

The attempted arson attack on a drone factory in Slovakia targeted Skyeton: a Ukrainian is among those detained
Photo: t.me/spravdi

An arson attempt in Slovakia targeted the plant of Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyeton. Law enforcement detained three suspects, including a Ukrainian national. Reuters reports this, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Slovak prosecutors said that three suspects had planned the attack in the east of the country. Their intended target was drone manufacturer Skyeton.

The attack was supposed to target the Skyeton company’s plant

- said a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor’s office in Prešov.

According to available information, a 26-year-old Latvian suspect  was detained in Hamburg. German law enforcement has now begun the procedure for his extradition to Slovakia. Two other suspects, namely a Latvian national and a Ukrainian national, were detained in Slovakia after police thwarted the arson attempt. There were no property damages or injuries.

According to local media, a court remanded the two detainees in Slovakia in custody for the duration of the investigation.

Slovak police said that the suspects had acted on someone’s instructions, but the identity of the possible заказчик has not yet been established. At the same time, responsibility for the attempted arson was claimed by a little-known group called "Global Citizens Against War 1984".

The group calling itself "Global Citizens Against War 1984" claimed responsibility in a statement sent to Reuters and demanded the release of the two suspects. Slovakia’s Interior Ministry, through a police spokesperson, refused to comment on the statement

- the publication writes.

At the same time, Skyeton suggested that Russia was behind the attack.

Russians regularly attempt to attack both our production facilities in Ukraine and our reputation. The recent attempted attack on our facility in Slovakia is further evidence that Ukrainian defense product manufacturers have become a real thorn in their side

- the plant said in a statement.

In contrast, the Russian Embassy in Bratislava called the accusations "yet another in a series of accusations against Russia made without evidence".

Skyeton also said that its Slovak plant manufactures products for Western markets, while its plant in Ukraine supplies products to the Ukrainian army.

We remind you

Slovak police thwarted an attempt to set fire to a drone plant and detained three foreign nationals. Around 70 people were at the facility during the attack.

Alla Kiosak

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