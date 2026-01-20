The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk direction

In the Kupyansk direction, units of the 77th separate Airmobile Naddnipryanska Brigade eliminated enemy manpower, destroyed shelters, and disrupted the control and communication system of the Russian invaders. The brigade published the corresponding video on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as a result of coordinated actions of personnel and effective use of available weapons, enemy manpower was eliminated, shelters were destroyed, and the enemy's control and communication system was disrupted.

This significantly complicated the coordination of its units and reduced combat capabilities in the area. The 77th Airmobile Brigade continues to perform its assigned tasks, maintaining the initiative and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. - the caption to the video says.

Recall

In early January, in the Kupyansk direction, the 77th separate Airmobile Naddnipryanska Brigade thwarted an attempt by Russians to storm, who used the Soyuz gas pipeline. Ukrainian servicemen eliminated at least 40 occupiers, stabilizing the situation in the area of responsibility.

