The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk direction

January 19, 06:36 PM • 14207 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 29650 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 26150 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 27985 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 25729 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 28521 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 17599 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 41850 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 39608 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 18907 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv is expanding its distributed generation network and attracting reserves, but emergency blackouts will not be canceled - ShmyhalJanuary 19, 08:25 PM • 6194 views
List of countries invited to Donald Trump's "Peace Council" - BloombergJanuary 19, 08:48 PM • 8816 views
Internal investigation initiated: Odesa TCC clarifies incident involving military and policeJanuary 19, 09:21 PM • 8858 views
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 10848 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capital12:14 AM • 8730 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 28521 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 41850 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 39608 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 56402 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 77711 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 17763 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 33327 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 28219 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 33274 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 45466 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2824 views

In the Kupyansk direction, the 77th brigade eliminated enemy personnel, destroyed shelters, and disrupted the command and control system. This complicated the coordination of enemy units and reduced their combat capabilities.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk direction

In the Kupyansk direction, units of the 77th separate Airmobile Naddnipryanska Brigade eliminated enemy manpower, destroyed shelters, and disrupted the control and communication system of the Russian invaders. The brigade published the corresponding video on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as a result of coordinated actions of personnel and effective use of available weapons, enemy manpower was eliminated, shelters were destroyed, and the enemy's control and communication system was disrupted.

This significantly complicated the coordination of its units and reduced combat capabilities in the area. The 77th Airmobile Brigade continues to perform its assigned tasks, maintaining the initiative and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

- the caption to the video says.

Recall

In early January, in the Kupyansk direction, the 77th separate Airmobile Naddnipryanska Brigade thwarted an attempt by Russians to storm, who used the Soyuz gas pipeline. Ukrainian servicemen eliminated at least 40 occupiers, stabilizing the situation in the area of responsibility.

"Furia" operators showed the destruction of Russian equipment, electronic warfare, and a fuel depot in the South-Slobozhansky direction14.01.26, 06:01 • 5326 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kupiansk