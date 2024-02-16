The Air Force warns about ballistics in Sumy region

The Ukrainian Air Force reported ballistic missiles in Sumy region and shelling from the Kursk region of Russia, UNN reports.

"Ballistics in Sumy region!", - the message of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

Later, they reported about the shelling of Sumy region from Kursk region, Russia.

Sumy region: Russians shell seven communities in the region

Addendum

Air alert announced in eastern and southern regions.