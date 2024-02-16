Interior Minister Klymenko meets with border guards fighting in the Avdiivka sector

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko visited the Avdiivka sector and met with the soldiers of the rapid response commandant's office of the 6th border guard detachment. Klymenko presented awards to the soldiers. The minister wrote about it in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Avdiivka direction. It is one of the most difficult areas now. I met with the border guards who are fighting the enemy here side by side with other Defense Forces - the soldiers of the rapid response commandant's office of the 6th border guard detachment - Klymenko wrote.

The minister presented the border guards with the President's "For Defense of Ukraine" awards and said that this is the second time the unit has fought in this area during the full-scale war, and the second time the border guards have demonstrated courage and efficiency on the battlefield.

He also heard a report from the head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deynek, on the operational situation and needs of combat units. The enemy is pressing, but our soldiers are fighting back with all their might - Klymenko added.

Russian occupants begin to use phosphorus in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, which is being defended by the Ukrainian military. The situation in the city is critical.

