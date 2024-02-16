"The situation is critical" - Kirby says there is a threat of Avdiivka capture

Avdiivka in Donetsk region is at risk of falling under Russian control. The threat of seizure of the settlement is largely due to the lack of shells in the Defense Forces. This was stated on Friday by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council John Kirby, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we are receiving reports from Ukrainians that the situation is critical, that Russians continue to put pressure on Ukrainian positions every day. Avdiivka risks falling under Russian control - Kirby said.

He noted that this is largely due to the fact that Ukrainian forces on the ground are running out of artillery ammunition. Kirby also emphasized that Russia is sending "wave after wave of conscripts to attack Ukrainian positions."

"Because Congress has not yet passed a supplemental bill, we have been unable to provide Ukraine with the artillery shells it desperately needs to thwart these Russian attacks," Kirby said.

The White House National Security Council Coordinator reiterated that Congress must pass a supplemental national security bill without further delay.

"If the House Republicans don't act soon, what's happening in Avdiivka could very well happen elsewhere on this front. So, again, we need Congress to act now," Kirby summarized.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who continues to try to surround Avdiivka, maneuvering troops in threatened areas and reinforcing units as planned.