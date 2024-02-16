ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"The situation is critical" - Kirby says there is a threat of Avdiivka capture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50463 views

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby warned that Avdiivka in Donetsk region is at risk of falling under Russian control as Ukrainian forces are running out of artillery ammunition.

Avdiivka in Donetsk region is at risk of falling under Russian control. The threat of seizure of the settlement is largely due to the lack of shells in the Defense Forces.  This was stated on Friday by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council John Kirby, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, we are receiving reports from Ukrainians that the situation is critical, that Russians continue to put pressure on Ukrainian positions every day. Avdiivka risks falling under Russian control

- Kirby said.

 He noted that this is largely due to the fact that Ukrainian forces on the ground are running out of artillery ammunition. Kirby also emphasized that Russia is sending "wave after wave of conscripts to attack Ukrainian positions." 

"Because Congress has not yet passed a supplemental bill, we have been unable to provide Ukraine with the artillery shells it desperately needs to thwart these Russian attacks," Kirby said. 

The White House National Security Council Coordinator  reiterated that Congress must pass a supplemental national security bill without further delay. 

"If the House Republicans don't act soon, what's happening in Avdiivka could very well happen elsewhere on this front. So, again, we need Congress to act now," Kirby summarized. 

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who continues to try to surround Avdiivka, maneuvering troops in threatened areas and reinforcing units as planned.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
avdiivkaAvdiivka
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
white-houseWhite House
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

