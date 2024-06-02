Opportunities and risks during the new moon period: horoscope for all zodiac signs for June 3-9

This week, the main astrological event will be the new moon, which will take place on June 6 at 15.38 Kiev time in the sign of Gemini. As professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko told especially for UNN, this will open up many opportunities for most of us. She told what awaits representatives of each of the zodiac signs in the period from June 3 to June 9.

At the time of the New Moon, it is good to write down your plans for the next lunar month. Right now, they will have a special power to implement them.

In the new moon horoscope, The Sun and Moon will traditionally be in the aspect of connection. They will also be joined this time by Venus and this new moon will be with the energy of creativity, romance and inspiration. This week there will be an opportunity to reveal all your talents and creative abilities, " the astrologer said.

According to Basilenko, the combination of The Sun and Venus will bring a lot of love - you can build relationships or find love.

"This week, a large number of planets will be in the element of air, especially in the sign of Gemini, which will bring us lightness, sociability, especially after Mercury moves into this sign on Monday and connects with Jupiter. This will give us the opportunity to study well and pass exams. Active activity awaits people who work in the information fields, journalism and pedagogy.

According to her, this week the most important agreements can be concluded and major international negotiations can be held that will affect our future. But at the same time, we can learn shocking information.

You need to use this week to implement all your plans and plans, be active and proactive. And then you will definitely succeed, - said Basilenko.

From June 5 to 18, there will be a tense aspect between Mars and Pluto, the planets of aggression and war, which will increase military operations, uprisings and tension in many hot spots around the world.

ARIES



This week you will have more activity and great opportunities will open up for you. You will be able to meet very important people for you, establish relationships with the world around you. Success will be in studying and passing exams. You may also have great romantic acquaintances. You should only be afraid of your own aggression and internal worries.

TAURUS



This week can bring you great luck in the financial sector, you can get a good profit, find great business partners. New major purchases will be successful. During the new moon, you should also make plans for the future regarding your business.

You should not share your secrets and experiences.

GEMINI

For you, this week will be one of the best this year. You should take advantage of this opportunity, because right now all the paths and roads will open up for you. You will be the center of attention, will be able to negotiate with any people, get important documents, and successfully make significant decisions for yourself. You are like a magnet for success, you can attract all the best that can be. But this week you should not rely on your friends.

CANCER



This week you will be able to understand your inner world, your true desires. A good period for self-improvement, creativity and solving deep questions. You should have a good rest and gain new strength this week. During the New Moon, write down your plans and dreams. You should be wary of conflicts with management.

LIONS



For you, this week will bring great opportunities in any endeavor. In the second half of the week, you can safely start new projects – you can easily find like-minded people. You can get support from your friends.During the new moon, write down your plans, because this week you will receive a large number of interesting ideas for the future.Be careful on long trips, and also avoid conflicts with foreigners.

VIRGO



This week you will be able to implement all your most ambitious plans. A good period for career growth and implementation of large projects. You may receive interesting job offers. You will be able to sign papers of great weight.But avoid risks. You should also not take out loans or any other debt obligations this week.

LIBRA



This week, long trips and trips, contacts with foreigners will bring you good luck. You will be able to get the long-awaited documents abroad.You will be very successful in your studies, especially in passing exams.Beware of conflicts with your partners, both in business and in love.

SCORPIO

A great week for you to realize all your nature is to take risks, easily cope with extreme situations, and quickly and correctly make important decisions for you. This week you will be able to meet important people who will help you solve complex issues. Now you can take out loans and invest in large projects.This week, you should avoid conflicts with your team. And also take time for your health.

SAGITTARIUS

This week will help you build relationships with your surroundings. You will be able to successfully attract business partners, sign contracts and contracts.In your personal life, everything will start to get better. Relations with spouses will become softer. A great time to propose marriage and get married. But avoid making new acquaintances.

CAPRICORN

The week will bring you a lot of energy and strength, as well as great opportunities in any type of activity. Now you can sign a contract with a good company or manage to change jobs. You need to show all your professionalism, boldly realize yourself in those areas where you feel your vocation.Avoid conflicts with your loved ones.

AQUARIUS

This week you can very successfully establish your personal relationships. You will have great success in love. So go on dates, meet new people, and you can harmonize your existing relationships and add more romance to them.Also, this period is good enough for you to relax and gain strength.

Do not forget to write down all your plans and desires during the new moon. This week, you should pay close attention to your statements, as well as avoid any conflicts.

FISH

This week will bring you great luck in solving all your housing issues. Right now, you can successfully buy or sell real estate, receive an inheritance or donation. In the second half of the week, it is good to start new construction or repairs.

In other matters, you should be careful with unnecessary expenses and financial risks.