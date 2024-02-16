Ukrainian pilots can easily master French Mirage 2000 - Budanov

Ukrainian pilots are among the most qualified in the world, so they can easily master the French Mirage 2000 multi-role fighters. This was stated in an interview with the French edition Liberation by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.

Ukrainian pilots today are among the most highly qualified in the world because they have real combat experience. No one has ever faced Russian fourth-generation fighters in the sky, except for Ukrainian pilots. Therefore, our pilots will be able to easily master this technique (Mirage 2000-ed) - explained Budanov.

Budanov expressed gratitude to France for its assistance in the fight against Russia and called for more weapons.

"We are dealing with a (Russian air -ed) fleet of 300 aircraft. Therefore, we need help, and I hope that the French Republic will provide us with these aircraft," summarized the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

