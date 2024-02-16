Ukrainian pilots can easily master French Mirage 2000 - Budanov

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103441 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130949 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131514 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172868 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170243 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277337 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178060 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167050 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245749 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32688 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95778 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92955 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100809 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277337 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245749 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230929 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256343 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242153 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12579 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130949 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104248 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104350 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120598 views
Ukrainian pilots can easily master French Mirage 2000 - Budanov

Ukrainian pilots can easily master French Mirage 2000 - Budanov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25996 views

Ukrainian pilots can easily master the French Mirage 2000 fighter jets due to their extensive experience in combat operations against Russian troops, says the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

 Ukrainian pilots are among the most qualified in the world, so  they can easily master the French Mirage 2000 multi-role fighters. This was stated in an interview with the French edition Liberation by the head of the  Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.

Ukrainian pilots today are among the most highly qualified in the world because they have real combat experience. No one has ever faced Russian fourth-generation fighters in the sky, except for Ukrainian pilots. Therefore, our pilots will be able to easily master this technique (Mirage 2000-ed)

- explained Budanov.

Budanov expressed gratitude  to France for its assistance in the fight against Russia  and called for more weapons.

"We are dealing with a (Russian air -ed)  fleet of 300 aircraft. Therefore, we need help, and I hope that the French Republic will provide us with these aircraft," summarized the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"The winner is the one with a strong economy and logistics." Budanov explains Ukraine's needs in the war against russia16.02.24, 11:45 • 24497 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
franceFrance
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov

Contact us about advertising