"The winner is the one with a strong economy and logistics." Budanov explains Ukraine's needs in the war against russia

The situation on the battlefield of the Ukrainian-russian war remains difficult, but not critical. This was stated in an interview with the French edition Liberation by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.

Our war is not unique. It is simply a high-intensity conflict using the full range of available weapons. We are not on the verge of using weapons of mass destruction, but everything else - from submarines to strategic aviation - has been used for a long time - Budanov summarized.

According to him, no technology will help to radically change the course of a long war, but other factors are much more important.

The question is how to allocate resources, how to use what is available, and how to plan supply lines. In a prolonged war, the side with the stronger economy and logistics wins - the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine is sure.

The head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that ammunition is one of the most decisive factors in the war.

Budanov expects the next six months to be "interesting"