"The winner is the one with a strong economy and logistics." Budanov explains Ukraine's needs in the war against russia
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that although the situation on the battlefield remains difficult, it is not critical, and that logistics and economic power will be more important than technology in determining the outcome of the long war against russia.
The situation on the battlefield of the Ukrainian-russian war remains difficult, but not critical. This was stated in an interview with the French edition Liberation by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.
Details
Our war is not unique. It is simply a high-intensity conflict using the full range of available weapons. We are not on the verge of using weapons of mass destruction, but everything else - from submarines to strategic aviation - has been used for a long time
Budanov called on Canada to provide Ukraine with CRV7 missiles to repel russian aggression06.02.24, 00:05 • 30318 views
According to him, no technology will help to radically change the course of a long war, but other factors are much more important.
The question is how to allocate resources, how to use what is available, and how to plan supply lines. In a prolonged war, the side with the stronger economy and logistics wins
Recall
The head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that ammunition is one of the most decisive factors in the war.
Budanov expects the next six months to be "interesting"01.02.24, 08:59 • 33296 views