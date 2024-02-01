Budanov expects the next six months to be "interesting"

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the next six months of Russia's war against Ukraine will be "interesting." He said this in an interview with CNN, UNN reports.

Details

According to Budanov, the next six months will be "interesting," as the current Russian push on the front line will "end.

According to Budanov's estimates, there are more than half a million Russian troops in the occupied Ukrainian territories, but he is quoted as saying that he "does not see much potential for movement on the front lines in the short term.

For Budanov, as noted, the war will end in only one way.

"Establishing justice is how it will end," he said, "with the return of what was lost.

