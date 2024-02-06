Budanov called on Canada to provide Ukraine with CRV7 missiles to repel russian aggression

Kyrylo Budanov has asked Canada to provide decommissioned CRV7 missiles to support Ukraine's defense efforts to repel the Russian invasion. This is reported by Global News, UNN reports.

In an exclusive interview with Global News, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, called on the Canadian government to transfer decommissioned CRV7 missiles to Ukraine.

Budanov expressed his belief that the use of these missiles will allow Ukraine to effectively repel attacks by the Russian military, and Canada will reduce the cost of their destruction, which is important for Canadian taxpayers.

This would help Ukraine fight off Russian troops and save Canadian taxpayers the cost of destroying them Kyrylo Budanov said.

According to Lieutenant General Budanov, the Ukrainians are ready to take the risks and use the CRV7 in both Ukrainian attack helicopters and ground launchers to destroy Russian tanks and artillery.

Currently, the issue of neutralizing more than 80 thousand such missiles is being discussed in Canada. However, these weapons could be useful in protecting Ukraine from the aggression of Russian terrorist attacks.

