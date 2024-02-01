"I personally have no conflict with anyone": Budanov would not be drawn on the rumors about Zaluzhnyi's possible replacement - CNN

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62625 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116278 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121502 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163577 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266661 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176667 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166807 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148587 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236991 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83438 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61083 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96861 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58030 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39134 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266662 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236992 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222400 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234072 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116280 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100055 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100508 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117037 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117698 views
"I personally have no conflict with anyone": Budanov would not be drawn on the rumors about Zaluzhnyi's possible replacement - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28235 views

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence did not engage in discussions of rumors about the possible replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, CNN reports.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he personally has no conflict with anyone, not getting involved in discussing rumors about the possible replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, amid rumors that Valeriy Zaluzhnyi may soon be sacked and Budanov is seen as a possible replacement, the head of the DIU "would not be drawn on the reports", saying in an interview with CNN: "I personally have no conflict with anyone."

Defense Ministry makes first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Zaluzhnyi and Umerov29.01.24, 19:52 • 111822 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
cnnCNN
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

