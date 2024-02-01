"I personally have no conflict with anyone": Budanov would not be drawn on the rumors about Zaluzhnyi's possible replacement - CNN

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he personally has no conflict with anyone, not getting involved in discussing rumors about the possible replacement of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, amid rumors that Valeriy Zaluzhnyi may soon be sacked and Budanov is seen as a possible replacement, the head of the DIU "would not be drawn on the reports", saying in an interview with CNN: "I personally have no conflict with anyone."

