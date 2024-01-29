ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Defense Ministry makes first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Zaluzhnyi and Umerov

Defense Ministry makes first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Zaluzhnyi and Umerov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111828 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine made its first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Amid rumors of the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has made its first statement to all journalists. This was reported by UNN .

Details

Thus, tonight, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Telegram channel stated that "this is not true." This probably refers to the rumors about the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Dear journalists, we would like to answer all of you right away: No, this is not true

- the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Context

There is no official information yet, but journalists and MPs report that Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, has been appointed to replace Zaluzhnyi.

In addition, sources of MPs announced the dismissal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
rustem-umierovRustem Umerov
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

Contact us about advertising