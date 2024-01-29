Defense Ministry makes first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Zaluzhnyi and Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine made its first statement amid rumors of possible resignations of Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
Amid rumors of the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has made its first statement to all journalists. This was reported by UNN .
Details
Thus, tonight, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Telegram channel stated that "this is not true." This probably refers to the rumors about the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
Dear journalists, we would like to answer all of you right away: No, this is not true
Context
There is no official information yet, but journalists and MPs report that Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, has been appointed to replace Zaluzhnyi.
In addition, sources of MPs announced the dismissal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.