Zelenskyy starts talks with Chancellor Scholz in Germany

During his working visit to Germany, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. UNN reports this with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The leaders will reportedly discuss further support for Ukraine in the defense, political, and financial spheres.

Following the talks, an agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Germany is scheduled to be signed.

Zelenskyy and Scholz will also reportedly discuss support for Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union and NATO.

Zelensky started a European tour