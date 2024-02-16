Zelensky started a European tour

In the next two days, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks in Germany and France on a new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities. The head of state announced this on social media, UNN reports.

I am starting two important days. Meetings with partners in Germany and France, new agreements, and the Munich Security Conference. A new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities. We are making every effort to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace. - Zelensky wrote.

Germany and France will sign bilateral agreements on security commitments with Ukraine on Friday, February 16, during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to their capitals.