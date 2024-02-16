Germany and Ukraine signed a security agreement: it was signed by Scholz and Zelensky

Germany and Ukraine have signed a bilateral security agreement, signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tagesschau reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement at the Chancellery in Berlin. According to a German government spokesperson, this is an "agreement on security commitments and long-term support" Ukraine, which has been defending itself against the Russian military offensive for almost two years," the statement said.

