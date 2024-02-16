Germany and Ukraine signed a security agreement: it was signed by Scholz and Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Germany and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement to provide long-term support to Ukraine in its defense against Russian military aggression.
Germany and Ukraine have signed a bilateral security agreement, signed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tagesschau reports, UNN writes.
Details
"Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an agreement at the Chancellery in Berlin. According to a German government spokesperson, this is an "agreement on security commitments and long-term support" Ukraine, which has been defending itself against the Russian military offensive for almost two years," the statement said.
