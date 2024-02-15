Sumy region: Russians shell seven communities in the region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101434 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128098 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129428 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170965 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169064 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275130 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177772 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166997 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243935 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101169 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 82632 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 79271 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 91643 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 31959 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275122 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243930 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229167 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254618 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240531 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 54 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128089 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103528 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103684 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120000 views
Sumy region: Russians shell seven communities in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26580 views

Russians fired 16 times at residents of seven communities along the border of Ukraine's Sumy region, causing 74 explosions.

There were 74 explosions in the border area of Sumy region on Thursday. According to the local JFO, Russians opened fire  16 times at residents of Sumy region. Residents of seven communities came under enemy fire, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 74 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, and Sveska communities were shelled.

- the OBA said.

Details

According to the regional military administration, as of 21.00, the border was notified:

▪️Хотінська gromada: the enemy was shooting from mortars (4 explosions).

▪️Великописарівська community: mortar shelling (44 explosions) and LNG shelling (3 explosions).

▪️Свеська community: machine gun and assault rifle bursts were heard from the territory of Russia.

▪️Шалигинська community: mortar shelling was recorded (2 explosions).

▪️Есманьська community: there was a shelling from an FPV drone (1 explosion).

▪️Краснопільська community: Russians attacked with artillery (16 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).

▪️Білопільська community: The enemy dropped 12 mines on the territory of the community.

According to the JFO , on the night of February 15, the Russian military shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region three times.  Seven explosions were recorded in the region.

Tatiana Salganik

bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
sumySums

