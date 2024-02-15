Sumy region: Russians shell seven communities in the region

There were 74 explosions in the border area of Sumy region on Thursday. According to the local JFO, Russians opened fire 16 times at residents of Sumy region. Residents of seven communities came under enemy fire, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 16 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 74 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, and Sveska communities were shelled. - the OBA said.

Details

According to the regional military administration, as of 21.00, the border was notified:

▪️Хотінська gromada: the enemy was shooting from mortars (4 explosions).

▪️Великописарівська community: mortar shelling (44 explosions) and LNG shelling (3 explosions).

▪️Свеська community: machine gun and assault rifle bursts were heard from the territory of Russia.

▪️Шалигинська community: mortar shelling was recorded (2 explosions).

▪️Есманьська community: there was a shelling from an FPV drone (1 explosion).

▪️Краснопільська community: Russians attacked with artillery (16 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).

▪️Білопільська community: The enemy dropped 12 mines on the territory of the community.

Optional

According to the JFO , on the night of February 15, the Russian military shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region three times. Seven explosions were recorded in the region.