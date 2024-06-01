To the 15th anniversary of the video game: Netflix announced an animated series based on Minecraft

Netflix has announced a cartoon based on the popular video game Minecraft, which will receive new characters and a new story. This is reported by UNN with reference to the YouTube channel Netflix.

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, which is considered one of the most popular video games of all time, Netflix decided to inform fans that they are already working on a cartoon based on the game.

A short teaser trailer showed a green character from the game floating in the middle of a black screen, and then exploding in a Pixel-gray cloud. When the fog clears, the camera finds itself in an underground cave filled with lava.

Eventually, the frame ends with the Red Netflix logo - the letter T - on top of the volcano, and then moves on to the words Netflix X Minecraft.

It just happened: the best-selling game of all time and the world's largest streamer have teamed up to introduce you to the new Netflix animated series Minecraft - says the video description.

The company says that the show will have an "original story with new characters" and more information will be available soon.

