To the 15th anniversary of the video game: Netflix announced an animated series based on Minecraft

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 47817 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101594 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144805 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149345 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245123 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173045 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164517 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222903 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Popular news
India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 32675 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111208 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 41327 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 54088 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 91417 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245123 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222903 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209226 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235117 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222085 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 47817 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27731 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32505 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111208 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112752 views
To the 15th anniversary of the video game: Netflix announced an animated series based on Minecraft

To the 15th anniversary of the video game: Netflix announced an animated series based on Minecraft

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101152 views

Netflix has announced a new animated series based on the popular video game Minecraft, with an original story and new characters.

Netflix has announced a cartoon based on the popular video game Minecraft, which will receive new characters and a new story. This is reported by UNN with reference to the YouTube channel Netflix.

Details 

On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, which is considered one of the most popular video games of all time, Netflix decided to inform fans that they are already working on a cartoon based on the game.

A short teaser trailer showed a green character from the game floating in the middle of a black screen, and then exploding in a Pixel-gray cloud. When the fog clears, the camera finds itself in an underground cave filled with lava.

Eventually, the frame ends with the Red Netflix logo - the letter T - on top of the volcano, and then moves on to the words Netflix X Minecraft.

5 most anticipated film premieres not to be missed in the summer: what to watch

It just happened: the best-selling game of all time and the world's largest streamer have teamed up to introduce you to the new Netflix animated series Minecraft

- says the video description.

The company says that the show will have an "original story with new characters" and more information will be available soon.

Recall

Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usyk will star alongside Dwayne Johnson in the Hollywood biopic "Smashing Machin" about former UFC fighter Mark Kerr, where Usyk will play the role of Ukrainian MMA fighter Igor Vovchanchin.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

netflixNetflix
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk
youtubeYouTube
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising