In Kiev, they say goodbye to Irina Tsybukh "Cheka", who died on May 29

Today, on June 2, a farewell to the fallen heroine Irina Tsybukh, pseudo "Cheka", is being held in Kiev. The farewell service will be held in St. Michael's Cathedral, after which the coffin will be moved to Independence Square, where a concert will take place, writes UNN.

Details

The Farewell Ceremony for Irina will take place in St. Michael's Cathedral, after which the coffin will be moved to Independence Square for a concert of ten Ukrainian songs, which was her own desire for farewell.

recall

On May 29, Irina Tsybukh, a paramedic and former journalist, was killed during a rotation in the Kharkiv direction .