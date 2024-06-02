From June 4, major repairs of one of the escalators will begin at the Vokzalnaya metro station

From June 4 to August 30, the planned overhaul of escalator No. 2, which was put into operation almost 64 years ago along with the launch of the station, will continue at the Vokzalnaya metro station . During this time, the escalator has passed more than 150 thousand kilometers, which, according to the regulations, requires its major repairs.

On June 4, major repairs of escalator No. 2 will start at the Vokzalnaya metro station, which will last until August 30.

Escalators were put into operation together with the launch of the Vokzalnaya metro station. For almost 64 years, they have been transporting passengers of the Moscow Metro. The mileage of escalator No. 2 is more than 150 thousand kilometers. Therefore, according to the regulations, the escalator requires major repairs - noted in KCSA.

as part of the repair work, specialists will completely dismantle the escalator mechanism, replace worn parts, and perform other necessary technical work.

