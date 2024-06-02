The Ukrainian Navy denied the statement of the Russians about the destruction of Ukrainian ships and boats

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have denied Russian media reports about the alleged destruction of ships and boats of the Ukrainian fleet. This was reported in the Ukrainian navy, writes UNN.

So, hiding behind an attempt to hit the ships of the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Federation once again struck civilian objects, damaging the port infrastructure. Russia continues to do everything possible to block sea routes to Ukrainian ports, - the message says.

Details

Information about the presence of victims among the civilian population is being clarified.

"Ships and boats of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to defend Ukraine from the sea direction," they added.

Recall

the Russians keep their submarines in a semi-submerged position, which is not typical for a normal stay in port, but it is done to maximize the protection of these carriers.