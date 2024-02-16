Rehabilitation programs and digitalization of veterans' services: the Ministry of Veterans has announced priorities for 2024
The Ministry of Veterans Affairs plans to fully digitize veterans' services so that Ukraine's defenders can access the necessary documents online without having to visit numerous government agencies.
The Ministry of Veterans' Affairs plans to digitize all veteran services as much as possible so that Ukraine's defenders do not have to run around to offices to get the documents they need. This was stated by acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Porkhun on the air of the national telethon "United News", UNN reports.
According to him, the priority for 2024 is to digitalize veteran services and provide tools for self-realization in civilian life.
I know what a veteran needs because I am a veteran myself. We need to eliminate the need for veterans to run around the offices of state and local governments. Therefore, the priority is to digitalize veteran services and provide tools for development and self-realization in civilian life. This can be done by contacting the "one-stop shop" at the ASCs or using a smartphone. It is the government agencies that should develop veterans, not veterans that should be forced to use tools for development
This year, the Ministry of Veterans will also continue to implement programs for the mental rehabilitation of veterans and their families, professional guidance, housing, etc.
The relevant funds are provided for in the State Budget of Ukraine
Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed retired Ukrainian Armed Forces Major Oleksandr Porkhun as interim acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.
