Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Rehabilitation programs and digitalization of veterans' services: the Ministry of Veterans has announced priorities for 2024

Rehabilitation programs and digitalization of veterans' services: the Ministry of Veterans has announced priorities for 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27353 views

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs plans to fully digitize veterans' services so that Ukraine's defenders can access the necessary documents online without having to visit numerous government agencies.

The Ministry of Veterans' Affairs plans to digitize all veteran services as much as possible so that Ukraine's defenders do not have to run around to offices to get the documents they need. This was stated by acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Porkhun on the air of the national telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the priority for 2024 is to digitalize veteran services and provide tools for self-realization in civilian life.

I know what a veteran needs because I am a veteran myself. We need to eliminate the need for veterans to run around the offices of state and local governments. Therefore, the priority is to digitalize veteran services and provide tools for development and self-realization in civilian life. This can be done by contacting the "one-stop shop" at the ASCs or using a smartphone. It is the government agencies that should develop veterans, not veterans that should be forced to use tools for development

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Veterans

This year, the Ministry of Veterans will also continue to implement programs for the mental rehabilitation of veterans and their families, professional guidance, housing, etc.

The relevant funds are provided for in the State Budget of Ukraine

- said Oleksandr Porkhun.

Recall

Last week, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed retired Ukrainian Armed Forces Major Oleksandr Porkhun as interim acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising