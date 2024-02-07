Rada supports resignation of Minister of Veterans Affairs Laputina

At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said, UNN reports.

The Rada supported the resignation of Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina. FOR - 302 - wrote Zheleznyak on social media.

In addition, according to him, the specialized committee on social policy noted the unsatisfactory work of the ministry.

Recall

Minister for Veterans' Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina resigned.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Laputina's resignation as Minister of Veterans Affairs was a matter of management only.