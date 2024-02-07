Rada supports resignation of Minister of Veterans Affairs Laputina
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian parliament votes with 302 votes in favor of the resignation of Veterans Affairs Minister Yulia Laputina.
At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said, UNN reports.
The Rada supported the resignation of Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina. FOR - 302
In addition, according to him, the specialized committee on social policy noted the unsatisfactory work of the ministry.
Recall
Minister for Veterans' Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina resigned.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Laputina's resignation as Minister of Veterans Affairs was a matter of management only.