Zelensky met with heads of investment companies in Singapore to discuss development of Ukrainian-Singapore trade relations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit met with the heads of leading Singapore investment companies, emphasized the adaptation and development of the economy in war conditions and invited investors to a conference in Berlin to discuss international support and modernization of the economy. This was reported in the Office of the president, writes UNN.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with top managers of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Temasek Holdings Investment Fund, Wilmar International, Singapore Business Federation, Blackstone Singapore Investment Company, telecommunications operator SingTel, Universal Success Enterprises, and Meinhardt Group construction company.

Zelensky noted that despite the challenges of the war, the Ukrainian economy continues to adapt and develop. He expressed gratitude to Singapore businessmen for their work in Ukraine during this difficult time and for saving jobs.

He also expressed confidence in the great potential and development of Ukrainian-Singapore trade relations, especially in the fields of technology and innovation.

The president stressed Ukraine's readiness to create additional incentives for investors and invited Singapore investors to a joint conference with the EU in Berlin, where plans for the restoration, reform and modernization of the Ukrainian economy will be discussed, as well as the mobilization of international financial support and the creation of favorable conditions for investment.

Recall

During a speech at the Security Forum in Singapore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saidthat the outcome of his trip can only be discussed after the peace summit , if representatives of the Asian region are there, then it will be successful.