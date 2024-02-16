Almost one and a half thousand families received psycho-emotional support under the "Restore" project of the Vadym Stolar Foundation

Vadym Stolar's Charitable Foundation held the seventh stage of the "Recover" project, which took place at the VitaPark Karpaty hotel in the village of Zhdeniyevo, Zakarpattia region. Here, its participants were able to emotionally reboot and tune in to positive changes in a safe and comfortable place, UNN reports.

"For the seventh time, our Foundation has been providing psychological support to families who have lost a parent or lost their homes due to the hostilities as part of the Restore project. Over the year and a half that the project has been running, we have managed to help almost 1,500 families. This is our contribution to restoring the physical and mental health of mothers and children, and thus to the future of Ukraine," said Vadym Stolar , founder of the Foundation.

Natalia Prykhodko , a volunteer of the Vadym Stolar Foundation, revealed details about the psycho-emotional recovery process within the Vindyvnytsia project.

"The idea of the project originated when we saw and realized how many people across the country needed emotional recovery while helping people all over the country. That's why my team and I came up with and implemented the Restore project. Its essence is not just a vacation for families affected by the war in safe and picturesque places in Ukraine, although this is also important. Specialists work a lot with mothers and children: psychologists, art therapists, and animators. First of all, we want to help people to reboot morally, to exhale, to gain strength and to strengthen their desire to move on," said Natalia Prykhodko.

The Foundation says that in the year and a half that the Restore project has been running, changes have occurred in the country and society that need to be addressed.

"We are now seeing that Ukrainians are getting more tired, emotionally burned out, and need more and more strength to live a full life and feel confident in society. And we need to make more and more efforts to help them with this. The seventh stage of "Recover" was quite challenging for us and gave us an understanding of what and how to change to make our support even more effective," the Foundation said in a statement.