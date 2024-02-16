ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 08:39 PM
March 1, 08:57 PM
March 1, 09:14 PM
March 1, 10:11 PM
March 2, 12:27 AM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
March 1, 06:49 PM
March 1, 05:32 PM
March 1, 04:47 PM
March 1, 11:06 AM
March 1, 08:56 AM
Almost one and a half thousand families received psycho-emotional support under the "Restore" project of the Vadym Stolar Foundation

Almost one and a half thousand families received psycho-emotional support under the "Restore" project of the Vadym Stolar Foundation

Kyiv  •  UNN

The seventh stage of the Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation's "Restore" project was held in a hotel in Zakarpattia region.

Vadym Stolar's Charitable Foundation held the seventh stage of the "Recover" project, which took place at the VitaPark Karpaty hotel in the village of Zhdeniyevo, Zakarpattia region. Here, its participants were able to emotionally reboot and tune in to positive changes in a safe and comfortable place, UNN reports.

"For the seventh time, our Foundation has been providing psychological support to families who have lost a parent or lost their homes due to the hostilities as part of the Restore project. Over the year and a half that the project has been running, we have managed to help almost 1,500 families. This is our contribution to restoring the physical and mental health of mothers and children, and thus to the future of Ukraine," said Vadym Stolar , founder of the Foundation.

Natalia Prykhodko , a volunteer of the Vadym Stolar Foundation, revealed details about the psycho-emotional recovery process within the Vindyvnytsia project.

"The idea of the project originated when we saw and realized how many people across the country needed emotional recovery while helping people all over the country. That's why my team and I came up with and implemented the Restore project. Its essence is not just a vacation for families affected by the war in safe and picturesque places in Ukraine, although this is also important. Specialists work a lot with mothers and children: psychologists, art therapists, and animators. First of all, we want to help people to reboot morally, to exhale, to gain strength and to strengthen their desire to move on," said Natalia Prykhodko.

The Foundation says that in the year and a half that the Restore project has been running, changes have occurred in the country and society that need to be addressed.

"We are now seeing that Ukrainians are getting more tired, emotionally burned out, and need more and more strength to live a full life and feel confident in society. And we need to make more and more efforts to help them with this. The seventh stage of "Recover" was quite challenging for us and gave us an understanding of what and how to change to make our support even more effective," the Foundation said in a statement.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

