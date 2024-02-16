Kyiv to restore residential buildings damaged by missile attack on February 7 - Kyiv City State Administration

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Kyiv to restore residential buildings damaged by missile attack on February 7 - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv to restore residential buildings damaged by missile attack on February 7 - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

Authorities will fully restore residential buildings in Kyiv that were severely damaged by Russian rocket fire on February 7.

The authorities will fully restore residential buildings that were severely damaged by a Russian missile attack on February 7. This was stated by Deputy Mayor of Kyiv Vyacheslav Nepop, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reports UNN.

Details 

It is noted that Nepop met  with the owners of the damaged houses and promised that their houses would be fully restored.

Kyiv, represented by the utility company Zhitloinvestbud-UCB, will fully restore the houses at 60 and 62 Zabolotnoho Street, which were severely damaged by the Russian missile attack on February 7

- the KCSA summarized.

According to the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, a total of 31 buildings were damaged during the February 7 rocket attack in Holosiivskyi district. The total area of damaged window and balcony structures is approximately 3000 square meters.

Morning russian attack on Kyiv: Borrell inspects high-rise building damaged by Russians07.02.24, 19:43 • 30747 views

Employees of the Management Company for the Maintenance of the Housing Stock of Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv covered the window and balcony openings with OSB boards and film over a total area of 2700 square meters.

On February 9, the second day after the tragedy, the preliminary examination report was ready. The identified defects can reduce the strength, stability, and rigidity of building structures. Now it is necessary to conduct a detailed survey, which will promptly develop a project for the restoration of the buildings

- summarized Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vyacheslav Nepop.

Addendum

The Kyiv City State Administration adds that the owners of apartments in buildings that have not suffered structural damage can receive compensation of up to UAH 350,000 from the state.

To do this, you need:

  • report damaged property in the mobile application or on the Diia portal;
  • open a special eRestore account in one of the partner banks. Such a card can be obtained from PrivatBank, Monobank, A Bank, Sense Bank, and Pumb;
  • apply for payment through the Action to be considered by The Commission for consideration of issues related to compensation for damaged objects, established by the order of the Kyiv City Military Administration of 15.05.2023 No. 257;
  • to allow inspection of the property to draw up an inspection report, after which the Commission will determine the amount of compensation for the damaged property;
  • wait for the decision to be entered into the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property;
  • receive money on the card;
  • submit a report on the funds used.

The funds received on the special card can be spent on construction materials or repair services of contractors who are participants in the state program "eVodnovnennya". The funds must be spent within 12 months of receiving them, otherwise they will return to the state budget

- the KCSA emphasized.

However, if the Commission appoints a state payment of more than 200 thousand hryvnias, it will be divided into two parts. You will receive 70% of the amount during the first payment, and the rest during the second.

To receive the second part, you need to submit a report on interim results and purchased materials in the Diia app

Recall

During a massive missile attack on February 7, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs launched by Russia to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.  

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

