Kyiv to restore residential buildings damaged by missile attack on February 7 - Kyiv City State Administration

The authorities will fully restore residential buildings that were severely damaged by a Russian missile attack on February 7. This was stated by Deputy Mayor of Kyiv Vyacheslav Nepop, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Nepop met with the owners of the damaged houses and promised that their houses would be fully restored.

Kyiv, represented by the utility company Zhitloinvestbud-UCB, will fully restore the houses at 60 and 62 Zabolotnoho Street, which were severely damaged by the Russian missile attack on February 7 - the KCSA summarized.

According to the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, a total of 31 buildings were damaged during the February 7 rocket attack in Holosiivskyi district. The total area of damaged window and balcony structures is approximately 3000 square meters.

Morning russian attack on Kyiv: Borrell inspects high-rise building damaged by Russians

Employees of the Management Company for the Maintenance of the Housing Stock of Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv covered the window and balcony openings with OSB boards and film over a total area of 2700 square meters.

On February 9, the second day after the tragedy, the preliminary examination report was ready. The identified defects can reduce the strength, stability, and rigidity of building structures. Now it is necessary to conduct a detailed survey, which will promptly develop a project for the restoration of the buildings - summarized Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Vyacheslav Nepop.

Addendum

The Kyiv City State Administration adds that the owners of apartments in buildings that have not suffered structural damage can receive compensation of up to UAH 350,000 from the state.

To do this, you need:

report damaged property in the mobile application or on the Diia portal;

open a special eRestore account in one of the partner banks. Such a card can be obtained from PrivatBank, Monobank, A Bank, Sense Bank, and Pumb;

apply for payment through the Action to be considered by The Commission for consideration of issues related to compensation for damaged objects, established by the order of the Kyiv City Military Administration of 15.05.2023 No. 257;

to allow inspection of the property to draw up an inspection report, after which the Commission will determine the amount of compensation for the damaged property;

wait for the decision to be entered into the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property;

receive money on the card;

submit a report on the funds used.

The funds received on the special card can be spent on construction materials or repair services of contractors who are participants in the state program "eVodnovnennya". The funds must be spent within 12 months of receiving them, otherwise they will return to the state budget - the KCSA emphasized.

However, if the Commission appoints a state payment of more than 200 thousand hryvnias, it will be divided into two parts. You will receive 70% of the amount during the first payment, and the rest during the second.

To receive the second part, you need to submit a report on interim results and purchased materials in the Diia app

Recall

During a massive missile attack on February 7, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets, including 29 missiles and 15 attack UAVs launched by Russia to strike targets on Ukrainian territory.